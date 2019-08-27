Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $0.0708 on Major Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Kucoin, OKEx and Binance. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $54.93 million and $3.74 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00251537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.01311416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020707 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00093829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,278,713 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinrail, AirSwap, Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Liqui, Upbit, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Binance, Tidex, COSS, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.