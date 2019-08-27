Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 325,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,383,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

