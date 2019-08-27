EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Price Down 28.5% This Week

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $318,846.00 and approximately $930.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00252239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.01314918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00094196 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000406 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.