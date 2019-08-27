Emphy (EPY) Price Reaches $0.0119

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Emphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Emphy has a market cap of $94,394.00 and approximately $559.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emphy has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00717105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013712 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Emphy Token Profile

EPY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io . Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

