Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 518,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EEX has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 367,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 69.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 829,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 338,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,308,000 after buying an additional 250,591 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the second quarter worth about $2,066,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 178,090 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EEX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 182,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,639. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.70 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

