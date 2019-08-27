Ellaism (ELLA) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a total market cap of $47,316.00 and $52.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.86 or 0.01844498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00070923 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.