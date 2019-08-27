Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.29 (Buy) from the seven brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Element Solutions’ rating score has improved by 1.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $12.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Element Solutions an industry rank of 225 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $258,433,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $171,908,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $169,281,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $152,598,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $50,586,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 45,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 2.14. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.94 million. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

