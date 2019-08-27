Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Holdings Lifted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.41. 277,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,632. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $226.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $272,026.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,515 shares of company stock valued at $35,894,713. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.