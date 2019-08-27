Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.41

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and traded as high as $30.25. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 257 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $106.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 million during the quarter.

In other Eagle Financial Services news, Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. acquired 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $29,770.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $116,827. 22.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

