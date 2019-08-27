Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.50

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.50 and last traded at $83.76, with a volume of 63326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.48.

DNKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis sold 20,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,685,145.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,768,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 525.9% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

