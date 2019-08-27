Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lifted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after buying an additional 1,274,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after buying an additional 750,534 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,511,000 after purchasing an additional 724,378 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5,502.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 588,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 48,409.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 529,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 528,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $92.47. The stock had a trading volume of 178,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.95. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $92.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

