DubaiCoin Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $416,279.00 and $285.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0976 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024247 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00030686 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

