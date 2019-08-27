DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.01

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $14.09. DTF Tax Free Income shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 1,218 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
About DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF)
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
