DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.01

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $14.09. DTF Tax Free Income shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 1,218 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTF. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 40.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax Free Income during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax Free Income during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DTF Tax Free Income by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax Free Income during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

