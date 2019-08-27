DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Get DSV AS/ADR alerts:

Shares of DSDVY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,782. DSV AS/ADR has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DSV AS/ADR (DSDVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.