DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.34

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and traded as low as $8.45. DREAM Unlimited shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 4,152 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on DREAM Unlimited from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.70. The firm has a market cap of $890.12 million and a PE ratio of 34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.52.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

