Dollarcoin (DLC) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $12,963.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,160.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.59 or 0.03028688 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00713857 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

DLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

