Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,512,000 after purchasing an additional 334,530 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $3,136,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NYSE DG traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.58. The stock had a trading volume of 666,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,494. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $145.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

