Dock Price Up 56.2% This Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Fatbtc, IDEX and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00251227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.01313321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020846 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094230 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,136,437 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.