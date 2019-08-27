DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 76.9% in August

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get DLH alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 84,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 62,441 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 117,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. 3,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. DLH has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

DLHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.