Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Trading Down 1.7%

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) were down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.01 and last traded at $50.62, approximately 225 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 56,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.