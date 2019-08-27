Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $385.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Novaexchange and CoinExchange. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

