DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 27th

DiamondPeak’s (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 27th. DiamondPeak had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 28th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

DPHCU stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. DiamondPeak has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DiamondPeak during the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in DiamondPeak during the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondPeak during the second quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondPeak during the first quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DiamondPeak during the first quarter worth approximately $5,010,000.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. operates as a blank check company that offers merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization services to businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

