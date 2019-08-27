DEX Price Up 133.5% This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 138% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, DEX has traded up 133.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a total market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $44,490.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00252239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.01314918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00094196 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000406 BTC.

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

