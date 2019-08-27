Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading 0.8% Higher

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €29.34 ($34.12) and last traded at €29.23 ($33.98), 2,510,483 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €28.98 ($33.70).

The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €29.17 and its 200-day moving average is €28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.23.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

