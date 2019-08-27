Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.21

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.21 and last traded at C$25.12, with a volume of 378092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Detour Gold from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Detour Gold from C$19.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Laurentian set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Detour Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Detour Gold from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Detour Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.50.

Get Detour Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.15.

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.