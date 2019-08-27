Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.26

Shares of Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 223500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.39.

Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Byumba exploration permit that covers an area of approximately 90,119 hectares, which is located to the north of the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda.

