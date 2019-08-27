Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.26

Shares of Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 223500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.39.

Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Byumba exploration permit that covers an area of approximately 90,119 hectares, which is located to the north of the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda.

