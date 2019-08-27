Dent (DENT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.49 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Dent has a market cap of $37.43 million and $2.49 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00251374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.01323273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,505,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance, FCoin, IDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, Lykke Exchange, BitForex, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Fatbtc, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Coinrail and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

