Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Vertical Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie set a $132.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.40. The company had a trading volume of 628,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,150. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $171.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

