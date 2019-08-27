Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 39.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,961,000 after acquiring an additional 449,854 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,025,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $281,975.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,734.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $204,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,740. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.76. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

