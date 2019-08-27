Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,601 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,887,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,743,000 after purchasing an additional 583,194 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,328 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,549,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,152 shares of company stock valued at $26,858,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.62. The company had a trading volume of 153,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day moving average is $132.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.