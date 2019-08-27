Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,023 shares in the company, valued at $38,422,930.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,152 shares of company stock valued at $26,858,293. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.62. The company had a trading volume of 153,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,271. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

