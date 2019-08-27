Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €53.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €55.00 ($63.95).

Shares of DAI opened at €41.33 ($48.06) on Friday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 1 year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

