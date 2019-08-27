CYCLEAN (CCL) Price Tops $0.0004

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One CYCLEAN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and DOBI trade. CYCLEAN has a total market cap of $238,299.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CYCLEAN has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00248461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.01267180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00094404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000410 BTC.

CYCLEAN Token Profile

CYCLEAN’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io . The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CYCLEAN’s official message board is cycleanio.blogspot.com

CYCLEAN Token Trading

CYCLEAN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DOBI trade and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLEAN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

