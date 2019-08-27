Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,279,500 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 7,216,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CWK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 469,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,076. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.71.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In related news, insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

