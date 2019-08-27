Cryptonex (CNX) Market Capitalization Tops $14.97 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and $3.05 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00254368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.01310639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020463 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

