CrowdWiz (WIZ) Hits One Day Volume of $41.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $52,245.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007632 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001820 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,314,590 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.