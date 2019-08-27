Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$99.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th.

