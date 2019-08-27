CROAT Hits Market Capitalization of $55,993.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $55,993.00 and $18.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 69,056,422 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

