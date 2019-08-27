Critical Contrast: HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) and Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) and Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HemaCare and Emmaus Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Emmaus Life Sciences $1.32 million 94.93 -$9.59 million ($11.16) -0.24

HemaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of HemaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HemaCare and Emmaus Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HemaCare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

HemaCare has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HemaCare and Emmaus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HemaCare N/A N/A N/A Emmaus Life Sciences -489.28% -511.05% -209.39%

About HemaCare

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement. The company also develops therapeutic products based on cell sheet technology for the treatment of corneal diseases. In addition, it focuses on developing pharmaceutical-grade L-glutamine oral powder for diverticulosis. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

