Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.24. Crimson Tide shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 3,930 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.58.

Crimson Tide Company Profile (LON:TIDE)

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

