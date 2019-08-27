COZ Reaches One Day Volume of $5,760.00 (COZ)

COZ (CURRENCY:COZ) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, COZ has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. COZ has a market cap of $652.80 million and approximately $5,760.00 worth of COZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COZ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and CoinZest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00249388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.01304434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00094351 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000405 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00019647 BTC.

About COZ

COZ’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for COZ is www.coinzest.co.kr

Buying and Selling COZ

COZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

