Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $168.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coupa Software traded as high as $148.90 and last traded at $145.82, with a volume of 203400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.19.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $9,081,006.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,223,677.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $13,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,726 shares of company stock worth $51,408,972 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,752,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,594,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,984,000 after purchasing an additional 387,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 86.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 14.6% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,401 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.71.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

