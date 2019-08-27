County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Short Interest Down 18.8% in August

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICBK shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, Director Jacob Eisen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,066.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Roe acquired 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $83,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,157 shares in the company, valued at $209,100.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,948 shares of company stock valued at $156,483. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 44.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 295,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICBK traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

