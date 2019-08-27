Cott (TSE:BCB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.62

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.62 and last traded at C$15.77, with a volume of 100551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -462.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -705.88%.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

