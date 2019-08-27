Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00024853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC and Coinone. Cosmos has a total market cap of $483.39 million and $116.28 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002368 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00159693 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000763 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,178.12 or 0.99982998 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002983 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036976 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

