Contrasting Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR)

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Comtech Telecomm. has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pointer Telocation has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Comtech Telecomm. and Pointer Telocation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecomm. 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pointer Telocation 0 2 0 0 2.00

Comtech Telecomm. presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.34%. Pointer Telocation has a consensus target price of $15.36, indicating a potential upside of 8.94%. Given Comtech Telecomm.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Comtech Telecomm. is more favorable than Pointer Telocation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comtech Telecomm. and Pointer Telocation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecomm. $570.59 million 1.14 $29.76 million $0.75 36.03 Pointer Telocation $77.79 million 1.47 $6.96 million $1.02 13.82

Comtech Telecomm. has higher revenue and earnings than Pointer Telocation. Pointer Telocation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comtech Telecomm., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Comtech Telecomm. pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pointer Telocation does not pay a dividend. Comtech Telecomm. pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Comtech Telecomm. and Pointer Telocation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecomm. 3.98% 6.88% 4.08% Pointer Telocation 6.39% 10.17% 7.31%

Summary

Comtech Telecomm. beats Pointer Telocation on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies. It also provides enterprise application technologies comprising location-based technologies that include Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location, and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enable customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone user's geospatial position; and text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and communicate with 911 public safety answering points. The company's Government Solutions segment offers command and control technologies, which comprise tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. It also provides over-the-horizon microwave systems, including equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products, such as fleet management products, including remote monitoring and control solutions comprising command and control center, and communications infrastructure; asset management products; and SVR products. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

