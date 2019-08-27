Contrasting Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) and BALFOUR BEATTY/S (NASDAQ:BAFYY)

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) and BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A and BALFOUR BEATTY/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A -129.62% N/A -12.80% BALFOUR BEATTY/S N/A N/A N/A

BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A does not pay a dividend. BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A and BALFOUR BEATTY/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A $540.36 million 0.02 -$698.04 million ($20.82) -0.04 BALFOUR BEATTY/S $8.86 billion 0.21 $180.20 million $0.70 7.69

BALFOUR BEATTY/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BALFOUR BEATTY/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BALFOUR BEATTY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A and BALFOUR BEATTY/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A 0 0 0 0 N/A BALFOUR BEATTY/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

BALFOUR BEATTY/S beats Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A

Ascent Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc., provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. It also offers home automation services, including remote activation and control of security systems, support for video monitoring, flood sensors, automated garage door and door lock capabilities, and thermostat integration; hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; and customer service and technical support related to home monitoring systems and home automation services. The company also provides maintenance and wholesale contract monitoring services to other security alarm companies. It markets and sells its products through a network of authorized dealers. The company was formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Capital Group, Inc. in July 2011. Ascent Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About BALFOUR BEATTY/S

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities. The Construction Services segment includes activities resulting in the physical construction of an asset. The Support Services segment supports existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. The Infrastructure Investments segment involves in the acquisition, operation, and disposal of infrastructure assets such as roads, hospitals, student accommodation, military housing, offshore transmission networks, waste and biomass, and other concessions. The company was founded by George Balfour and Andrew Beatty on January 12, 1909 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

