CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to announce sales of $228.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.60 million. CONMED reported sales of $202.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $955.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $954.32 million to $955.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

Shares of CNMD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.92. 5,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CONMED has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $190,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,786.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 8,970 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $744,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $415,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,211 shares of company stock worth $2,326,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 743.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 2,888.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CONMED by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

