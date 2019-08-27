Condominium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,245.00 (CDM)

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Condominium has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Condominium has a total market cap of $129,776.00 and $1,245.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Condominium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00251041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.01310464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00094183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Condominium Coin Profile

Condominium’s total supply is 1,607,137,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,623,114 coins. The official website for Condominium is cdmcoin.org . Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin

Condominium Coin Trading

Condominium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condominium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Condominium using one of the exchanges listed above.

