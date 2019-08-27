Computacenter (LON:CCC) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Computacenter to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of CCC stock traded down GBX 78 ($1.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,346 ($17.59). 279,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,969. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,544 ($20.18). The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,388.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,236.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 10.10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

